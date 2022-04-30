Santa Clara looks to get revenge in Game 2 of its away series against conference rival San Diego.

Both Santa Clara (22-18) and San Diego (26-14) have played well this season. San Diego has been just a tad better especially in conference play were the Toreros are only behind Gonzaga in the WCC with a 12-7 record. With the conference tournament less than a month away and only two more in-conference tournaments left in the regular season, these games are critical for both team's season outlooks.

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live stream the Santa Clara at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego took advantage in the first game securing a comfortable 8-3 victory. San Clara actually struck first but couldn't sustain much offense past that point. San Diego took advantage of three home runs that all came in the second and third innings to cruise to victory. The club struck for 11 hits with eight of the nine starters had a hit in the opener.

Santa Clara made it closer in the fourth cutting the lead to 5-3 but San Diego's pitching clamped down after that. Ryan Kysar earned the victory going a solid six innings giving up the three runs and struck out seven. Kysar posted career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. Ian Churchill backed his starter up by going three innings giving up only one hit and no runs to earn the save. It was a complete team performance.

Regional restrictions may apply.