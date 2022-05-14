Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga will look for the series win tonight in its penultimate West Coast conference series when it takes on Santa Clara.

Santa Clara is on the road at Gonzaga this weekend for a three-game West Coast Conference series. The Zags won the first game of the series in a close 3-2 victory to improve their record to 30-13 on the season and 16-6 in conference play. Santa Clara is now 24-23 overall and 11-14 in conference play.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream the Santa Clara at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos took the lead in the second inning when they posted two runs. The Zags cut the lead in half with a run in the fourth. The game remained 2-1 until the ninth inning when Gonzaga rallied late to post another two runs and take the lead and the win. 

Gonzaga is currently tied for the lead in the West Coast Conference with San Diego while Santa Clara is seventh in the conference. With only one series left before the conference tournament, both teams will be jockeying for a high seed looking for a first-round bye. 

With yesterday's win, Gonzaga now leads the all-time series between the two teams with a 50-28 record. Last season Gonzaga swept Santa Clara, a feat it will look to repeat this weekend.

