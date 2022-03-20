Santa Clara looks to finish off a three-game sweep of rival San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clara heads into Sunday's game with San Francisco looking to pull off a sweep in its first conference series of the year.

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Broncos took down the Dons 3-2 on Friday and then scored in six of the first seven innings on Saturday to get the 8-3 win.

The back-to-back wins have improved the Broncos record to 11-6 on the year and has them 2-0 in conference play.

They have played a tough early schedule and they are hoping it pays off in WCC play.

San Francisco, though, will be looking to slow them down as it tries to salvage one win in the series.

The Dons will need to play better, though, as they have now lost six of their last seven games and are in danger of falling to .500 on the year. The slump has dropped them to just 11-10 overall.

It hasn't been a great stretch for them, but Sunday they can start to get back on track with a win against the rival Broncos.

