How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
There should be no shortage of offense on Tuesday when San Francisco visits Fresno State in non-conference college baseball action. Both teams have been scoring in bunches lately.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: April 26, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Stadium 2
Live stream San Francisco vs. Fresno State on fuboTV
The Dons won a shootout in their final game of the weekend series against Loyola Marymount, a 13-12 victory. USF had 19 total hits in that game, including a 4-for-5 performance from second baseman Kyle Knell.
San Francisco also put up double-digit runs in its last non-conference game, a 14-11 win over Cal. The Dons bats were patient in that one, drawing seven walks.
On the other side, Fresno State is coming off of a series against Air Force that saw the teams eclipse the 20-run mark in the three games. That included a 14-12 win by the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Junior catcher Zach Morgan went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs in in that game. Morgan has been one of the best hitters in the Mountain West this year and leads the team with a .399 batting average.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Their last game was high-scoring as well. San Francisco scored twice in the ninth inning to comeback in a 10-9 walk-off win on March 9.
