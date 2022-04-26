Both San Francisco and Fresno State played high-scoring series over the weekend. Will there be more fireworks when they face each other on Tuesday?

There should be no shortage of offense on Tuesday when San Francisco visits Fresno State in non-conference college baseball action. Both teams have been scoring in bunches lately.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream San Francisco vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons won a shootout in their final game of the weekend series against Loyola Marymount, a 13-12 victory. USF had 19 total hits in that game, including a 4-for-5 performance from second baseman Kyle Knell.

San Francisco also put up double-digit runs in its last non-conference game, a 14-11 win over Cal. The Dons bats were patient in that one, drawing seven walks.

On the other side, Fresno State is coming off of a series against Air Force that saw the teams eclipse the 20-run mark in the three games. That included a 14-12 win by the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Junior catcher Zach Morgan went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs in in that game. Morgan has been one of the best hitters in the Mountain West this year and leads the team with a .399 batting average.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Their last game was high-scoring as well. San Francisco scored twice in the ninth inning to comeback in a 10-9 walk-off win on March 9.

Regional restrictions may apply.