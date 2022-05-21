The Fan Controlled Football League enters week six with the Shoulda Been Stars (3-2) reeling, having lost two in a row. They're taking on the Beasts (2-3) on Saturday, who have been up and down all season. Both teams are looking for a win today to get some momentum this season and either stay over .500 or get back there overall.

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Beasts today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

The best action on the field, from both the offensive and defensive side of the ball in Week five of the Fan Controlled Football league:

For the Beasts, they are coming off a tough loss to the Glacier Boyz (18-34) where they outgained them in total yards, but could not find the endzone enough to score points and keep up with them.

They beat them in the season opener (36-20), making this loss even tougher to swallow.

This is the second game of the season between the Shoulda Been Stars and the Beasts. In the first match-up, the Shoulda Been Stars routed the Beasts (24-6) in one of their best overall performances on both sides of the ball.

There are only two games left on the calendar this season for both teams as they attempt to win out and put themselves in a position to make the Fan Controlled Football playoffs.

As of today, only Bored Ape FC (5-0) have stood out in a positive way in the standings with the Zappers (1-4) doing the opposite. Every other team is 3-2 or 2-3, middling in the standings as the fans have controlled their teams to very mixed results this season.

