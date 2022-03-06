Clemson looks for the series sweep of rival South Carolina on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Gamecocks.

Clemson has started the year with 10 straight wins, including the last two against South Carolina. The Tigers won a close 3-2 game on Friday and made it two in a row on Saturday when they won 10-2.

How to Watch South Carolina at Clemson in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

It has been a great start to the year for the Tigers as they have swept through Indiana and Hartford and Sunday, they are looking to do the same thing against the rival Gamecocks.

South Carolina, though, is looking to salvage a win in the series finale at Clemson after losing the first two games at home.

The losses to the Tigers snapped a six-game winning streak for the Gamecocks and dropped their record to 7-3 on the early season.

Friday, South Carolina blew a late 2-1 lead, but Saturday's game got away from the Gamecocks in the fourth inning and they could never recover.

It has been a struggle against their rival but Sunday they will try and bounce back and get a big win on Sunday afternoon.

