South Carolina and Tennessee play the second of a three-game series on Saturday in Knoxville.

Two of the best teams in the SEC lock up Saturday afternoon in the second game of a huge opening weekend of conference play.

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Tennessee came into the weekend 16-1 and on an eight-game winning streak. The Volunteers' only loss of the year came when they were beaten by No. 1 Texas 7-2 on March 4.

It has been a great start to the year for them and it has helped them climb to No. 7 in the latest Top 25 poll.

This weekend, though, they want to stay hot as they open up SEC play against a South Carolina team that has won three straight, which includes two huge wins against No. 1 Texas.

The Gamecocks lost the first game to the Longhorns 9-5, but then came back and won a doubleheader on Sunday 4-2 and 9-4. They were the biggest wins of the year for them and helped them snap a five-game losing streak.

It was a tough start to the year for South Carolina but it is now 10-6 and the Gamecocks come to Knoxville with a ton of momentum.

