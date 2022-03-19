Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina and Tennessee play the second of a three-game series on Saturday in Knoxville.

Two of the best teams in the SEC lock up Saturday afternoon in the second game of a huge opening weekend of conference play.

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the South Carolina at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee came into the weekend 16-1 and on an eight-game winning streak. The Volunteers' only loss of the year came when they were beaten by No. 1 Texas 7-2 on March 4.

It has been a great start to the year for them and it has helped them climb to No. 7 in the latest Top 25 poll.

This weekend, though, they want to stay hot as they open up SEC play against a South Carolina team that has won three straight, which includes two huge wins against No. 1 Texas.

The Gamecocks lost the first game to the Longhorns 9-5, but then came back and won a doubleheader on Sunday 4-2 and 9-4. They were the biggest wins of the year for them and helped them snap a five-game losing streak.

It was a tough start to the year for South Carolina but it is now 10-6 and the Gamecocks come to Knoxville with a ton of momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

South Carolina at Tennessee in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17918621
Lacrosse

How to Watch Michigan at Notre Dame in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Randolph vs. Bangor

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17868375
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Texas A&M NIT Second Round

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17716298
College Baseball

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17916606
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Baylor NCAA Second Round

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
USATSI_17732723
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 1 in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
imago1010616065h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Hatayspor in Canada

By Rafael Urbina9 minutes ago
imago1010374059h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lens vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy