How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Southern Miss vs LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southern Miss and LSU lock horns for the third time in the regional on Monday afternoon

Southern Miss is the host of the regional, but they still had to climb out of the loser's bracket after LSU beat them 7-6 on Saturday.

The loss sent the Golden Eagles to an elimination game with Kennesaw State and they barely survived.

The Golden Eagles had to score a run in the bottom of the ninth to not get sent home and then got another one in the bottom of the 10th to get the win. It was a tense game, but they survived and got another shot at LSU.

They made the most of it on Sunday as they beat the Tigers 8-4 to set up a win-or-go-home game for both teams on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers have had a wild tournament so far as they trailed Kennesaw State 11-4 in the eighth inning of their opening round game. They would respond by scoring 10 runs in the eighth to get the win.

They then upset Southern Miss to set up a shot to win the regional on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done.

They get another shot on Monday, but now they must win or their season will come to an end.

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
