How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Southern Miss vs Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southern Miss looks to stay alive on Sunday when they take on in-state foe Ole Miss in game two of their best-of-three series

Southern Miss was overwhelmed by Ole Miss on Saturday in the first game of their Super Regional.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Southern Miss vs Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Golden Eagles couldn't solve the pitching and were shut out 10-0. The loss pushes them to the brink of elimination on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles were down 3-0 early and thought they had taken the lead but a would-be grand slam was ruled foul and they would fail to score that inning.

The Rebels took advantage with a seven-run sixth inning to put the game away. Ole Miss would only give up four hits on the day as they dominated in the win.

The big victory now puts Ole Miss, who many thought was a questionable addition to the tournament, one win away from going to the College World Series.

Southern Miss will look to keep that from happening as it tries to avoid elimination on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles have been in this spot before and will look to get it done again as they try and force a game three on Monday.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Southern Miss vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18523550
