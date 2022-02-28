Oregon goes for a four-game sweep of St. John's when the teams finish their series on Monday afternoon.

Oregon's offense has been red-hot over the last four games, as it has scored 73 runs combined in four wins. The Ducks have exploded after losing their first three games of the year and only scoring nine runs during those games.

How to Watch St. John's at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the St. John's at Oregon game on fuboTV:

It started with a 12-run eighth inning against San Diego and Oregon hasn't slowed down since.

The Ducks have won the first three games against St John's 23–5, 16–3 and 13–1. It has been an impressive run for the Ducks and one they will look to keep up on Monday to get the series sweep.

St. John's, though, is looking to stop the offensive onslaught and get just its second win of the year.

The Red Storm split their season-opening series with Middle Tennessee State, but have since lost two games to UNC Wilmington and then the first three games against Oregon.

St. John's has struggled early in the season and need to find a way to get a win on Monday night before they head to California later this week for a four-game set with San Francisco.

