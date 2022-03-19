No. 12 Stanford heads to Arizona on Saturday to open a three-game series with Arizona in college baseball.

Stanford leaves home for its first Pac-12 road series of the year on Saturday. The Cardinal take on Arizona looking to bounce back from a series loss to Oregon last weekend.

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost the first two games to Oregon to open up Pac-12 play but battled back to get a win in the finale 10-6.

The losses dropped their record to 9-5 on the year and dropped them down to No. 12 in the country after starting the season ranked No. 2.

Saturday, they will look to get back on track against an Arizona team that has won three straight games.

The Wildcats lost their Pac-12 opener to Cal last Friday but won games two and three to get the series win and start conference play off with a 2-1 record.

They made it three wins in a row on Monday when they beat Pacific 13-8.

They now sit 13-4 and come into the weekend looking to upset Stanford and stay near the top of the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.