Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Stanford heads to Arizona on Saturday to open a three-game series with Arizona in college baseball.

Stanford leaves home for its first Pac-12 road series of the year on Saturday. The Cardinal take on Arizona looking to bounce back from a series loss to Oregon last weekend.

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost the first two games to Oregon to open up Pac-12 play but battled back to get a win in the finale 10-6.

The losses dropped their record to 9-5 on the year and dropped them down to No. 12 in the country after starting the season ranked No. 2.

Saturday, they will look to get back on track against an Arizona team that has won three straight games.

The Wildcats lost their Pac-12 opener to Cal last Friday but won games two and three to get the series win and start conference play off with a 2-1 record. 

They made it three wins in a row on Monday when they beat Pacific 13-8.

They now sit 13-4 and come into the weekend looking to upset Stanford and stay near the top of the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy