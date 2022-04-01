Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford and Oregon State battle on Saturday in the second of a three-game Pac-12 series

Stanford makes the trek north to Oregon State for a weekend series with the No. 3 Beavers.

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal come into the weekend just 4-5 in the Pac-12 but did sweep Washington State last weekend.

Stanford had lost two of three to Oregon to open up conference play and then were swept by No. 16 Arizona two weeks ago.

It has been a tough start to Pac-12 play for the Cardinal but they did play much better against the Cougars and will look to continue that into this weekend against Oregon State.

The Beavers come into the weekend series 6-3 in the Pac-12 as they have won two of three in all of their conference series so far.

They have opened with Washington State, Arizona State and Cal and took each series. They won the first two games against both the Cougars and Sun Devils but couldn't complete the sweep losing game three against them both.

Despite not being able to finish the sweeps they are still an impressive 19-5 and have moved up to No. 3 in the latest polls.

This weekend they will look to get another big series win and send Stanford home with a few more losses.

