How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Stanford will hit the road to face off against Oregon State.

There will be plenty of great college baseball games to watch on the Sunday schedule. From highly ranked teams to simply good matchups, fans will not be left without a game to keep an eye on. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Stanford hitting the road to face off against Oregon State.

How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Cardinal have gone 13-9 to open up the season and could really use a few wins to work their way up. Stanford has the talent to be a quality team, but still needs to put everything together. In their last game, the Cardinal ended up losing to Oregon State 3-2 after beating them 1-0 in the first game of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Beavers have started off the year with a bang. Oregon State holds a 20-6 record and is currently the No. 3 ranked team in the country. After losing in the second game of the series, the Beavers will be out for some revenge this afternoon.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Stanford has shown that it can compete with Oregon State, but the Beavers are looking to get back to dominating. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

