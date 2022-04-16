Stanford and UCLA play the finale of a three-game college baseball series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Stanford has been playing good baseball heading into its series with UCLA and is looking to finish off the weekend with a big win against the Bruins.

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The Cardinal came into the weekend on a four-game winning streak and got a big three-game sweep of Pac-12 rival Arizona State last weekend.

The bats came alive in the series with the Cardinal scoring 34 runs in the three games. They stayed just hot enough on Tuesday when they won a non-conference game against San Francisco 6-5.

Saturday, the Cardinal will look get another Pac-12 win before getting next weekend off from conference play.

The Bruins, though, will be looking to send the Cardinal home with a loss as they try to wrap up a good series with a win.

UCLA comes into the weekend red hot as it has won nine of 10 games, a stretch that includes a sweep of Oregon and a series win against Utah.

It has been a great stretch for the Bruins and this weekend, they will look to stay hot before playing four straight road games next week.

