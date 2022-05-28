How to Watch Stanford vs Arizona in College Baseball

Stanford and Arizona will have a rematch today in the semifinals after having met earlier in the tournament with Stanford winning 15-8.

In the first game between these two teams, Stanford won 15-8 in a surprisingly high scoring game. Arizona will certainly be trying to get revenge with another chance at the Cardinal today. Prior to beating Arizona, Stanford beat Arizona State 6-3 in round one.

Arizona has now played three games in the Pac-12 tournament. The Wildcats beat Oregon in their first game 8-6 before falling to Stanford. Arizona bounced back after its loss to Stanford to beat Arizona State 8-6.

With Stanford being seeded first in this tournament, the Wildcats will have their work cut out for them in today's game. One more loss will send the Wildcats on their way home.

Prior to this tournament, Stanford and Arizona met during regular season play and the Wildcats swept Stanford outscoring them 19-10. Between those three games during regular season play and their first meeting in this tournament, today's semifinal game could really go to either team.

