No. 24 Stanford and No. 9 Arizona wrap up their three-game series on Monday. Can the Wildcats complete the sweep?

The three-game series between No. 24 Stanford and No. 9 Arizona comes to a close Monday in Tucson. With a win, the Wildcats will complete a sweep of their Pac-12 opponent.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Arizona is going for more than just the sweep too. A win on Monday would mean six in a row and seven wins in eight games. The Wildcats continue to climb as conference play hits full swing.

The latest two wins haven't been easy though. In the first two games of the series, the Wildcats won each game by just one run, with scores of 3-2 on Saturday and 6-5 on Sunday.

That game included Arizona scoring five runs in eighth inning for a comeback victory. A three-run home run from sophomore left fielder Chase Davis highlighted that inning. Davis was 2-for-4 overall in that game.

Monday night's pitching matchup should be a good one. The Wildcats are sending sophomore righty Dawson Netz to the hill. Hill is 2-0 in four starts this year with a 3.93 ERA.

He'll be opposed by sophomore lefty Drew Dowd, who is 3-0 through four starts with a 2.37 ERA. Last time out, Dowd struck out six hitters in six innings against the Oregon Ducks.

