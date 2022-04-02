Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Oregon State has been one of the best offensive teams in college baseball this season. The Beavers will look to keep the bats rolling this weekend against Stanford.

After a week on the road, No. 3 Oregon State returns to Corvallis on Friday to begin a three-game Pac-12 series against Stanford. The Beavers come into this one with wins in five of their last six, while the Cardinal pulled off a sweep of their own last weekend.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream Stanford vs. Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers have won five of their last six games and are now 19-5 this season with a 6-3 record in conference play. After taking two of three from California last weekend, the team headed to Reno for what was a barnburner of a two-game mid-week set. They won both games, with a 14-13 extra-innings victory on Tuesday followed by a 9-8 win on Wednesday.

That massive offensive output isn't out of the ordinary for the Beavers this year. Few teams have been more productive at the plate this season. Oregon State is hitting .335 as a team, which ranks third nationally. The Beavers' 229 runs in 23 games rank 11th.

Stanford went through a tough stretch in the middle of March but bounced back in a big way last weekend. The Cardinal swept Washington State with wins of 8-7 (in 12 innings), 7-1, and 8-3. Stanford is now 12-8 this season.

It'll be a 6:30 p.m. ET first pitch from Goss Stadium on Saturday. You can find the game on Pac-12 Oregon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_15880987
