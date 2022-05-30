Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Final: Stanford vs. Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural Pac-12 baseball championship game is all set as Stanford takes on Oregon State in this pivotal college baseball matchup.

The scenario was relatively straightforward for Oregon State to carve out a path to play Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament championship. The Beavers had to beat UCLA for their third win of the tournament just once and they were in. It was a high-scoring game heading into the bottom of the ninth, Oregon State was leading 21-12. Then, the impossible happened. 

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Final in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Stanford vs. Oregon State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA tied the game to send the game into extras. The Beavers got the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th but the Bruins tied it on a very questionable balk call. Knotted up at 22 and with Oregon State visibly rattled, UCLA hit a three-run bomb to walk off the game and win 25-22. Neither team had time to ruminate as they had to play a rematch less than one hour later to see who would face Stanford. 

Oregon State won that next game in an 8-7 final. The Beavers scored five runs in the first two innings to keep up their hot bats but they were down 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth. In another very dramatic finish, Jacob Melton hit a walk-off single as the Beavers scored two in the ninth to win and advance to the final. 

Stanford's path was a bit more straightforward. The Cardinal beat Arizona State to open the tournament and then Arizona twice in back-to-back games. Will this game final game continue the drama of an already wild Pac-12 Tournament? 

