Stanford vs. San Francisco stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Stanford tunes up for weekend with a trip across the Bay to San Francisco.

No. 8 Stanford (29-14) swept a three-game Pac-12 series at home against California over the weekend and now makes the trip to Benedetti Diamond for a non-conference game Tuesday against San Francisco (24-27).

How to Watch Stanford at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Stanford at San Francisco college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal trail Oregon State by three games in the Pac-12 standings with a 15-9 mark and visits Utah for a three-game series this weekend. Last weekend, Stanford took three games from its archrival, Cal, including an 11-3 victory on Sunday.

The Dons (24-27) have lost three in a row after being swept at Saint Mary's last weekend and are 11-13 in West Coast Conference play.

The teams met on April 12 at Stanford, with the Cardinal winning in walk-off fashion when Brock Jones scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 victory. It was Stanford's 13th straight win over San Francisco and they lead the all-time series 17-4.

Sophomore left-hander Drew Dowd is scheduled to start for the Cardinal. He's started in 12 of his 13 appearances this season and has a 4.89 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 49.2 innings with 48 strikeouts. He started Saturday against California and recorded just one out, allowing six runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

The Dons are slated to go with graduate left-hander Weston Lombard, who has a 7.28 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 38.1 innings. He's made eight starts and 15 appearances overall.

Sophomore infielder Luke Keaschall is slashing .319/.463/.524 with seven homers for San Francisco, while graduate first baseman Gabe Giosso shares the team lead with seven home runs and tops the squad with 35 RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Stanford at San Francisco in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

Stanford vs. San Francisco stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
joel-embiid
SI Guide

Critical Game 5s in the NBA Playoffs

By Kevin Sweeney49 minutes ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Norwich City Liverpool
Premier League

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A fan attempts to make a catch above Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) on a solo home run by Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A fan attempts to make a catch above Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) on a solo home run by Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Betis stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy