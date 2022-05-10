Stanford vs. San Francisco stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 8 Stanford tunes up for weekend with a trip across the Bay to San Francisco.

No. 8 Stanford (29-14) swept a three-game Pac-12 series at home against California over the weekend and now makes the trip to Benedetti Diamond for a non-conference game Tuesday against San Francisco (24-27).

How to Watch Stanford at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Cardinal trail Oregon State by three games in the Pac-12 standings with a 15-9 mark and visits Utah for a three-game series this weekend. Last weekend, Stanford took three games from its archrival, Cal, including an 11-3 victory on Sunday.

The Dons (24-27) have lost three in a row after being swept at Saint Mary's last weekend and are 11-13 in West Coast Conference play.

The teams met on April 12 at Stanford, with the Cardinal winning in walk-off fashion when Brock Jones scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 victory. It was Stanford's 13th straight win over San Francisco and they lead the all-time series 17-4.

Sophomore left-hander Drew Dowd is scheduled to start for the Cardinal. He's started in 12 of his 13 appearances this season and has a 4.89 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 49.2 innings with 48 strikeouts. He started Saturday against California and recorded just one out, allowing six runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

The Dons are slated to go with graduate left-hander Weston Lombard, who has a 7.28 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 38.1 innings. He's made eight starts and 15 appearances overall.

Sophomore infielder Luke Keaschall is slashing .319/.463/.524 with seven homers for San Francisco, while graduate first baseman Gabe Giosso shares the team lead with seven home runs and tops the squad with 35 RBIs.

