How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Stanford vs Texas State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford looks to avoid the upset against Texas State in the second round of the regionals on Saturday in college baseball.

Stanford came into the tournament as the second seed and wasted little time showing why on Friday against Binghamton.

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Despite giving up a run in the top of the first, the Cardinal would bounce back with a 10-spot in the bottom of the second to take control of the game.

The Cardinal would never be threatened again as they came away with the easy 20-7 win which set up a date with Texas State in the winner's bracket final.

Texas State was able to get by UC Santa Barbara in the first round. The Bobcats got off to a bit of a slow start, but they were able to get four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and cruise to the win.

It gets much tougher on Saturday as they must now try and find a way to upset a Stanford team that is one of the favorites to get to the College World Series in two weeks.

