How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the Pac-12 begin a weekend series on Thursday, with No. 13 UCLA hosting No. 11 Stanford for three games beginning on Thursday.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream Stanford vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford has won four games in a row, including a sweep of Arizona State last week. The Cardinal took all three games in blowout wins, with scores of 8-0, 10-6, and 16-10. Then, on Tuesday, they walked off San Francisco on a passed ball in a 6-5 decision.

Even before the winning streak, Stanford had been playing well. Two weeks ago, the Cardinal took two of three games in a weekend series against then-No. 3 Oregon State.

Through all of that, Stanford has an 18-10 record this season. The Cardinal are 9-6 in conference play, which has them in fourth place in the Pac-12.

Meanwhile, UCLA has won nine of its last 10 games and 13 of its last 15. The Bruins have come up in the clutch time and time again, with three extra-inning wins in that span.

Their most recent win, a 9-7 win over Pepperdine on Thursday, didn't go to extras but still required some late-game heroics. Training by a run heading into the top of the ninth, UCLA put up three runs in the frame.

This weekend's series pits two of the best pitching staffs in the Pac-12 against each other. UCLA leads the conference with a 2.84 team ERA, while Stanford is second with its staff boasting a 3.88.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Stanford vs. UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
