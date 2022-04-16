Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 Stanford's win over No. 13 UCLA on Thursday stretched the Cardinal's winning streak to five games. It will take on the Bruins again on Friday in Pac-12 play.

The second game of the premier Pac-12 series this weekend gets underway Friday night with No. 11 Stanford taking on No. 13 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. The Cardinal will be looking for its sixth win in a row while the Bruins will be aiming to even the series up after dropping the first game.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream Stanford vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford surrendered the first run of Thursday's game in the first inning but then ripped off nine unanswered to win 9-1. Sophomore first baseman Carter Graham did most of the damage, going 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in four runs and scoring twice on his own.

Through 29 games, Carter leads the Cardinal in most major offensive categories. He's hitting .375 this season with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.

As UCLA tries to bounce back Friday night, it will lean on igx pitching staff that has been fantastic all season. The Bruins boast a team ERA of 3.02, which is the best in the Pac-12 and ranks fifth nationally.  

Sophomore righty Max Rajcic is representing that UCLA staff on Friday. This will be the ninth start of the year for the preseason All-American, who is 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA so far this season. He'll be opposed by sophomore lefty Drew Dowd, who is 4-0 with a 4.00 ERA through eight starts.

