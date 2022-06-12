UConn looks to make it to their first college world series since 1979 on Sunday when it plays Stanford in this huge baseball game.

UConn put No. 2 Stanford on the brink of elimination when the Huskies beat the Cardinal 13-12 on Saturday night.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies jumped all over the Stanford pitching, scoring a run in the first and eight more in the second to take a 9-0 lead.

The Cardinal would respond with four in the bottom of the fourth, but the Huskies would score the next four runs and led 13-4 heading into the seventh.

The Cardinal would score two in the seventh but still trailed 13-6 heading into the ninth. They would hit four home runs in a furious rally but would come up just one run short and took the one-run loss.

The Cardinal are now a loss away from being eliminated just short of the college world series.

Stanford was in this position in the regionals as it had to come back to beat Texas State twice and will look to do it again against the Huskies.

UConn, though, has been playing great baseball and will look to finish off the huge upset on Sunday evening.

