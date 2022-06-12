Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn looks to make it to their first college world series since 1979 on Sunday when it plays Stanford in this huge baseball game.

UConn put No. 2 Stanford on the brink of elimination when the Huskies beat the Cardinal 13-12 on Saturday night.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies jumped all over the Stanford pitching, scoring a run in the first and eight more in the second to take a 9-0 lead. 

The Cardinal would respond with four in the bottom of the fourth, but the Huskies would score the next four runs and led 13-4 heading into the seventh.

The Cardinal would score two in the seventh but still trailed 13-6 heading into the ninth. They would hit four home runs in a furious rally but would come up just one run short and took the one-run loss.

The Cardinal are now a loss away from being eliminated just short of the college world series.

Stanford was in this position in the regionals as it had to come back to beat Texas State twice and will look to do it again against the Huskies.

UConn, though, has been playing great baseball and will look to finish off the huge upset on Sunday evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Stanford vs. UConn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18523701
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Angels

By Adam Childs24 seconds ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch A7FL Playoffs: Baltimore Gators at East Orange Renegades

By Ben Macaluso24 seconds ago
USATSI_18361093
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Stanford vs UConn

By Adam Childs24 seconds ago
USATSI_18307368 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1003724613h
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy