How to Watch TCU at Florida State in College Baseball

TCU will hit the road to take on Florida State on Saturday in college baseball action.

On Saturday throughout the day, there will be plenty of great matchups around the college baseball world. With the season heating up as it comes down the stretch, teams are looking to make a big leap towards championship contention. One intriguing game to watch will feature TCU hitting the road to take on Florida State.

How to Watch the TCU Horned Frogs at Florida State Seminoles Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network

Ahead of today's game, the Horned Frogs have compiled a 27-15 record this year. TCU has looked like a potential contender this season, although there have been some clear consistency issues. Last time out, the Horned Frogs ended up getting blown out by Florida State by a final score of 10-0 and would like some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Seminoles have gone 25-15 this season. Just like TCU, Florida State has the potential to be a contender but has had some issues. Coming through with a second straight win over TCU today would be a big step in the right direction.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show for the fans. If you enjoy good baseball, you won't want to miss this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

