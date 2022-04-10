How to Watch TCU at Texas in College Baseball

TCU will hit the road to take on Texas on Sunday afternoon in college baseball action.

Coming into Sunday's slate of games on the 2022 college baseball schedule, there will be plenty of games to watch for fans around the nation. Whether you enjoy ranked teams facing off or simply a good game, there will be a lot of action to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature TCU hitting the road to take on Texas.

How to Watch the TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Longhorns Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Horned Frogs hold a 21-10 record so far this season. TCU has looked good, but the team still has a lot of work to do moving forward. In their last game, the Horned Frogs ended up beating Texas by a final score of 7-5 to even the series at one game apiece.

On the other side of the matchup, the Longhorns are 23-10 entering today's game. Texas has the potential to be a serious contender this season if the team plays up to its full potential. After losing to TCU in their last game, the Longhorns will look for some revenge today.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show tonight. This game could go either way. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

