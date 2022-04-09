Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU at Texas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TCU visits Big 12 rival Texas on Saturday for the second of a three-game set with the Longhorns.

TCU heads into its weekend series with Texas trying to bounce back after losing a home series to West Virginia last weekend.

How to Watch TCU at Texas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the TCU at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Horned Frogs lost the first and third games to the Mountaineers and it dropped their Big 12 record to 6-3 coming into this weekend.

They did bounce back with an easy 10-2 win against UT Arlington on Tuesday, but this weekend they want to get a huge series win against former No. 1 Texas.

The Longhorns bounced back last weekend with a series win against rival Oklahoma and followed it up with a 13-5 win against UTRGV on Tuesday.

The Longhorns were reeling coming into last weekend as they had lost three of four, including two shocking losses to Texas Tech.

The series against the Sooners got them back on track and has them 22-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12.

Texas will get tested this weekend by TCU, but can't afford to lose a home conference series.

Saturday the Longhorns will look to protect their home turf and get the win.

