How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in College Baseball

On Friday, No. 2 Tennessee and Georgia square off in Game 2 of their three-game series.

No. 2 Tennessee and Georgia continue their three-game series on Friday. This is a matchup of the top two teams in the SEC East standings, with the Volunteers in first and Bulldogs in second.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee came away with the win in Game 1 on Thursday. The Volunteers took that one 5-2. Freshman designated hitter Blake Burke put on a show going 3-for-4 with two home runs. Burke now has six hits including four home runs over his last four games.

For Georgia, graduate third baseman Cole Tate played well despite the loss. Tate went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run.

Friday's pitching matchup features junior righty Jonathan Cannon for Georgia taking on sophomore righty Blade Tidwell from Tennessee. Cannon has been one of the best pitchers in the SEC and in the nation this year - he's 9-1 in 10 starts with a 2.38 ERA. Opponents are hitting .186 against him, which is the best mark by a Bulldog starter.

Tidwell moved into the rotation mid-season and will be making his ninth appearance and sixth start. He has a 3.18 ERA on the year, with a 1.12 WHIP.

Another pitcher to keep an eye on is Tennessee reliever Ben Joyce. Joyce has become an internet sensation with his 105 MPH fastball. The junior righty has been nearly unhittable this year with a .143 batting average against in 22 innings. He didn't pitch on Thursday.

