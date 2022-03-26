Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee looks to extend its dominance on Saturday when it plays Ole Miss in the second of a three-game series in college baseball.

Tennessee has looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this year. The Volunteers come into its weekend series with Ole Miss on a 12-game winning streak and an impressive 20-1 overall record.

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Volunteers' only loss coming into the weekend was a 7-2 defeat to then-No. 1 Texas.

Since that game, they have been great, starting off SEC play with a huge three-game sweep of South Carolina last weekend.

This weekend, though, will be tough as they take on No. 1 Ole Miss on the Rebels' home field.

The Rebels have been really good this year as they came into the weekend 16-4, having won their conference-opening series last weekend against Auburn.

They did drop the second game, but they took care of business in the first and third games to come away with the 2-1 start to their SEC schedule.

They get one of their biggest tests of the year this weekend against a streaking Tennessee team.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
