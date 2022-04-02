Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in college baseball action, Tennessee will take on Vanderbilt.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full effect and fans are starting to get the idea of just what their team is capable of this year. On Saturday, there will be plenty of good matchups around the nation for fans to watch. One of those good games will feature Tennessee hitting the road to take on Vanderbilt.

How to Watch the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Volunteers have gone 25-1 so far this season. Tennessee is ranked as the No. 1 team in the country and will look to stay there. In their last game, the Volunteers ended up beating Vanderbilt by a final score of 6-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Commodores are currently 20-5 and are ranked No. 9 in the nation. If you weren't going to watch this game before, seeing these two highly ranked teams going head-to-head might change your mind. After losing to the Volunteers in the first game of this series, Vanderbilt would like to get some revenge.

Both of these teams are extremely talented and have a chance to compete for a championship this season. This is going to be must-watch baseball tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up picking up the big win.

By Evan Massey
