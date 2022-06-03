Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Alabama State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee begins its quest for a national title on Friday when it takes on Alabama State in the first round of the regional

Tennessee has been the runaway top team in the country this year and Friday they will look to continue to prove it in the first round of the regional.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Alabama State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Alabama State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Volunteers finished the year 53-7 and easily won the SEC with a 25-5 record. They followed that up with an SEC tournament championship and come into the NCAA tournament as the favorite to win it all.

It starts on Friday against an Alabama State team who won the SWAC for the first time since 2016.

The Hornets locked up that automatic berth when they beat Southern 6-5 in 14 innings in the championship game.

The win pushed their record to 34-23 on the season and has them back in the regional for the first time in six years.

While they are happy to be back they have a tall task ahead of them in trying to beat the Volunteers.

The Hornets are going to be huge underdogs, but they have nothing to lose and will be looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Alabama State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
