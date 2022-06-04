Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee looks to avoid an upset against Campbell on Saturday in the second round of the Knoxville regional in college baseball.

Tennessee continued to show why it's the best team in the country on Friday when it knocked off Alabama State 10-0.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

It was a workmanlike win for the Volunteers as they try and follow their incredible regular season with a run in the NCAA tournament.

The Volunteers are now 54-7 on the season and have been the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country for most of the year.

Saturday, they will look to keep rolling against a Campbell team capable of putting up a ton of runs.

The Camels jumped on Georgia Tech with five runs in the second and really broke the game open with five more in the sixth. 

The Camels proved that they were worthy of being in the regional with the 15-8 win over the Yellow Jackets, but Saturday's game is going to be much tougher.

Campbell can score runs, but the Camels haven't played a team on the level of Tennessee, and Saturday, they will have to play their best game of the year to get the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

