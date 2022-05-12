Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the SEC East division meet for a three-game series in Knoxville this weekend. No. 2 Tennessee and Georgia get things going on Thursday.

The top two teams in the SEC's East division meet this weekend for a three-game series. Second-place Georgia will look to close the gap on first-place Tennessee, visiting the second-ranked Volunteers. Play gets underway on Thursday evening.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Tennessee vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No team in the nation has more wins than Tennessee, which boats a 43-6 record to this point. Connecticut is the only other team to cross the 40-win mark to this point.

However, Tennessee fell out of the top spot in the Baseball America Top 25 this week after losing two of three against Kentucky last weekend. The Vols bounced back on Tuesday, beating Bellarmine 11-5.

Even with those two losses, Tennessee is 20-4 in conference play — the best record of any SEC team. Meanwhile, Georgia has pressure at the second spot in the standings at 13-11, with three teams within three games. The Bulldogs have a chance to earn themselves some breathing room this weekend in their second-to-last conference series of the regular season.

Thursday's pitching matchup features one of the best arms in the SEC in Tennessee's freshman righty Chase Burns. In 12 starts this year, Burns is 7-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 60 innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.

Georgia is expected to go with junior righty Nolan Crisp. Crisp was moved into a starting role midway through the season, and is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

