Tennessee vs. Kentucky Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The best team in the country, Tennessee, will face off against SEC rival Kentucky today.

Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country with a 40-4 record overall this season and a 19-2 record against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The Volunteers lost their first non-conference game against Texas on the road in the Shriners College Classic. They also lost to Tennessee Tech 3-2.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Their two conference losses came at the hand of Alabama 6-3 and Auburn 8-6 in two different series. Outside of that, they have swept nine teams in series two games or above.

Trey Lipscomb is the only batter on the team ranking inside the top five in batting average and home runs. He is batting .361 this season with a team-high 18 home runs.

They will be taking on conference rival Kentucky. This season, the Wildcats are 24-20 and 7-14 inside conference play. Despite 20 losses, they have only been swept by one team this season: Arkansas. In the team's most recent series, they lost two of three games to Florida. Chase Estep is tied for the lead in home runs with 12 and is currently batting .315.

