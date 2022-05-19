No. 1 Tennessee takes on Mississippi State in the final series of the regular season in college baseball. The series begins on Thursday.

Mississippi State has the unenviable task to end the regular season of hosting Tennessee, the best team in college baseball, which has won five of its last six games, including its last against Belmont by a final of 18-0. The good news for Mississippi State is that this series starting tonight will be at home in Starkville, MS.

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

It will also be great preparation for the SEC tournament. They currently sit one game below .500 so there might be an extra incentive for the Bulldogs to win this series and get back over the mark. They are just a year removed from winning the national championship so they can never be counted out.

The last time these two played was in the SEC tournament last year. Mississippi State was ranked No. 3 in the tournament and Tennessee was ranked No. 4. The Volunteers struck early and often, routing the Bulldogs 12-2 to win their first SEC Tournament game since 2007. Tennessee rode that victory all the way to the final round where they came up just short of No. 1 Arkansas.

Can Mississippi State get the revenge it needs to gain momentum right before the tournament?

