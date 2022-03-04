Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated teams battle Friday night when Tennessee and Texas meet up in the Shriners Children's College Classic.

Tennessee heads to Houston on Friday night undefeated and looking to make a statement nationally. The Volunteers have rolled through its first eight games of the year, scoring 121 runs in the wins.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Tennessee vs Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an impressive start for their offense, but Friday it gets much tougher as they open their weekend with a game against No. 1 Texas.

The Longhorns also come into the weekend undefeated after sweeping through Rice, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Alabama.

They have played well offensively but their pitching has really shined in giving up just nine total runs in its first nine games.

Both of these teams have been great so fart his season, but haven't really been tested yet.

That all changes this weekend in one of the best collections of teams in the country. 

This should be a fantastic game that showcases two teams that have big dreams this year. 

Tennessee's offense against the Texas pitching should be the highlight of a great weekend of baseball.

