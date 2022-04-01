Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This weekend's biggest SEC series between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Vanderbilt may be the biggest in the conference this season. Play begins Friday night in Nashville.

This weekend's biggest SEC baseball schedule features as heavyweight a series as there will be all season. No. 1 Tennessee travels to Nashville to take on rival No. 3 Vanderbilt, with the three-game series beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee has just one loss on its resume to this point, coming against then-No. 1 Texas in early March. Since then, the Volunteers have rolled off 16 consecutive wins, including a sweep of then-No. 1 Ole Miss last weekend. 

Only one of those games was particularly close, with Vol victories of 12-1, 10-3 and 4-3. Tennessee has scored double-digit runs in four of its last five games and is averaging 12 runs per game in that stretch. 

Overall, Tennessee is 24-1 this season. That includes a 6-0 mark in conference play, which is good for first place in the SEC East ahead of Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have been dominant in both phases of the game — their .338 team batting average is tied for the best in the nation, while their 1.89 ERA is the lowest in the nation, with no other team having an ERA under 2.00. 

Vandy comes in at 20-4 and 4-2 in SEC play. Vandy has won 19 of its last 21 games. Those two losses came last weekend when the Commodores got tripped up by South Carolina on the road. 

Coverage of Friday night's game begins at 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993458
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Sabres

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17992881
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Wizards

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Hurkacz
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes at Colonial Life Arena to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs South Carolina in the Final Four

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16454129
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17716282
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Syracuse Orange-Blue Game

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy