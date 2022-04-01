This weekend's biggest SEC series between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Vanderbilt may be the biggest in the conference this season. Play begins Friday night in Nashville.

This weekend's biggest SEC baseball schedule features as heavyweight a series as there will be all season. No. 1 Tennessee travels to Nashville to take on rival No. 3 Vanderbilt, with the three-game series beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Tennessee has just one loss on its resume to this point, coming against then-No. 1 Texas in early March. Since then, the Volunteers have rolled off 16 consecutive wins, including a sweep of then-No. 1 Ole Miss last weekend.

Only one of those games was particularly close, with Vol victories of 12-1, 10-3 and 4-3. Tennessee has scored double-digit runs in four of its last five games and is averaging 12 runs per game in that stretch.

Overall, Tennessee is 24-1 this season. That includes a 6-0 mark in conference play, which is good for first place in the SEC East ahead of Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have been dominant in both phases of the game — their .338 team batting average is tied for the best in the nation, while their 1.89 ERA is the lowest in the nation, with no other team having an ERA under 2.00.

Vandy comes in at 20-4 and 4-2 in SEC play. Vandy has won 19 of its last 21 games. Those two losses came last weekend when the Commodores got tripped up by South Carolina on the road.

Coverage of Friday night's game begins at 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ESPN 2.

