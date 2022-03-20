Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M visits LSU for the finale of a huge three-game set to open up SEC play in college baseball.

Texas A&M snuck away with a huge win against LSU on Friday and Sunday will be looking to finish off a series win against the No. 8 Tigers.

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies came into the series losers of two of three but scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up the 6-4 series-opening win.

The win on Friday improved the Aggies' record to 11-6 coming into Saturday's game. It has been an up-and-down year, but they hope a win against the Tigers can get them going in the right direction.

LSU had won five in a row coming into the series, but its bats were mostly silenced against the Aggies on Friday.

The Tigers have looked like one of the best teams in the country in the early part of the year but are looking to avoid losing their first SEC series of the year.

LSU is still going to be a force, but the SEC is loaded this year and it can't afford to blow a home series to start off conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

