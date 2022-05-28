Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida needs a win over Texas A&M to stay alive in the SEC baseball tournament on Saturday in this huge matchup.

Texas A&M will play Florida in an SEC baseball tournament semifinal game later today. The Aggies improved their record to 37-17 on the season after a 12-8 comeback win over Alabama last night. Florida had a battle on its hand early in the day against Alabama to find its way to this afternoon's game. 

Texas A&M has been perfect so far in the tournament, beating Florida 10-0 on day one and Alabama 12-8 in game two. The Aggies were down 6-1 at the end of the fourth before going on a 10-run surge to propel them to a win. The team will look for its third performance to mirror the first two for an easy advancement into the final.

Florida pulled off a big win against Alabama with a score of 11-6. The game was tied through three innings, but the Gators found a second gear scoring one in the sixth and four in the top of the ninth to make the comeback unattainable for Alabama.

Florida will be looking for a bit of revenge against the Aggies after the big loss earlier in the tournament. It will be a big challenge for Florida, but with the momentum the Gators are carrying, it's not out of the question.

