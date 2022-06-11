Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M looks to clinch its spot in the College World Series with a win over Louisville on Saturday

Texas A&M avoided an upset on Friday when it rallied from a 4-2 deficit to get a 5-4 win.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies got a two-run home run in the seventh to tie the game and then got a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

The Aggies are now a win away from making it to the College World Series in their first year under Jim Schlossnagle. He came over from TCU and is now a step away from bringing Texas A&M back to Omaha.

Louisville, though, will be looking to avenge the loss and force and third and deciding game on Monday.

The Cardinals are in familiar territory as they needed to do the same thing in the regional against Michigan.

They lost to the Wolverines, but came back and beat them twice to win their regional. Once by a 20-1 blowout and the other by an 11-9 come-from-behind win.

Texas A&M is a better team than Michigan, but the Cardinals have proven they can recover from a loss and will look to do it again on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
