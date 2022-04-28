No. 23 Texas A&M has stormed through ranked SEC opponents in recent weeks. Up next is a three-game set against No. 22 Vanderbilt beginning Thursday night.

No. 23 Texas A&M has come on strong in recent weeks. Dating back to late March, the Aggies are 6-2 against ranked opponents and have won each of their last three series against SEC opponents. They'll have a chance to add to both of those marks this weekend when they head to Nashville for a three-game series against SEC opponent No. 22 Vanderbilt. The first game of that series is Thursday night.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Texas A&M's recent wins include taking two of three games from No. 10 Georgia two weeks ago, then two of three again against No. 3 Arkansas last weekend. It has also beaten No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist during that stretch.

That success has helped the Aggies climb out of an early-season hole. They're now 25-14 overall and 10-8 in the conference, which is two games back of Arkansas for first place in the SEC West.

Vanderbilt has won each of its last two conference series, taking two of three games from Florida and Kentucky over the last two weekends. The Commodores' record is up to 28-11 and 9-9 against SEC opponents. They're currently in third place in the SEC East.

Texas A&M's Friday night starter Nathan Dettmer comes into this game following two gems in his last two starts. The sophomore righty pitched eight innings without allowing an earned run while picking up nine strikeouts against Georgia two weeks ago, then followed that up by allowing just one earned run and three hits in five innings against Arkansas last week. He's 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA on the season, with three wins in his last four outings.

Vanderbilt will counter with junior righty Chris McElvain. McElvain is coming off of a seven-inning no-hitter against Kentucky, during which he struck out nine hitters. He's 5-2 with a 3.52 ERA overall in 2022.

