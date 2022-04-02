Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big 12 rivals battle Saturday afternoon when Texas visits Oklahoma in the second a three-game weekend series

Texas had a weird opening Big 12 weekend last week against rival Texas Tech. The Longhorns came in as the favorite but lost both of the first two games in 10 innings.

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Texas at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Friday they gave up a steal of home to finish the game and then on Saturday a walk-off grand slam sealed the deal.

The Longhorns responded, though, in the third game as they won 12-1 in seven innings to avoid the sweep.

The shock from the weekend lingered into Tuesday and they lost to Texas A&M 12-9.

This weekend they are looking to put it all behind them as they try and take a series from rival Oklahoma.

The Sooners come into the weekend series after winning two of three against Baylor last week.

Oklahoma won the first two games 5-3 and 9-5, but lost game three 16-8 which kept it from sweeping the Bears.

Tuesday the Sooners stayed hot and beat rival Oklahoma State in a rare midweek non-conference game 7-6.

This weekend they will look to get another series win and take down a Texas team that is reeling a bit after its shocking losses last weekend.

