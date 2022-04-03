Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas will hit the road for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon in college baseball action.

With the 2022 college baseball season moving forward at a high rate of speed, fans are in for a packed day of action on Sunday. Plenty of great games will take place across the nation and fans will not want to miss them. One intriguing matchup to keep a close eye on will feature Texas hitting the road to take on Oklahoma.

How to Watch the Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Longhorns sport a 20-9 record and are looking like a team that could be a contender. Texas is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation, but that could improve in the near future if it keeps winning. In their last game, the Longhorns ended up losing to Oklahoma by a final score of 4-2 after beating the Sooners 7-1 in the first game of the series.

Following their big win yesterday, the Sooners will look for the series win over Texas this afternoon. Oklahoma is 16-9 on the season and will look to pick up a few more wins to work its way up in the standings. Coming through with a big series win over the Longhorns would be a nice step in the right direction.

This is going to be a very entertaining conference matchup to watch. Fans are not going to want to miss out on this game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

