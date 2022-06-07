Texas State looks to pull off the upset of No. 2 Stanford on Monday and make the Super Regionals.

Texas State has done it once already in this regional and Monday it needs to do it just one more time against Stanford.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas State vs. Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bobcats upset No. 2 Stanford in the second round of the regionals 5-2, but failed to do it again on Sunday as they lost 8-4.

Monday, though, they get another shot to send the Cardinal home in what would be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The Cardinal, though, will be looking to avoid the early exit as they try and climb out of the hole they are in.

Stanford lost that game to Texas State, but bounced back to knock off UC Santa Barbara 8-4 in its first game on Sunday.

The Cardinal then avenged their loss to Bobcats by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to break the game open and set up a must-win game on Monday.

The Cardinal did what they needed to do to stay alive, but now must find a way to beat the Bobcats again on Monday to make it out of their own regional.

