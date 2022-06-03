Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas Tech vs Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech and Notre Dame lock horns on Friday afternoon in the first round of the Georgia Southern regional

Notre Dame had a good case to host a regional, but instead, it will head to No. 16 Georgia Southern and take on a very good Texas Tech team in the first round of the regional.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas Tech vs Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Fighting Irish thought they should be hosting, but now must quickly put that disappointment behind them and get ready for the regional.

They will undoubtedly have a chip on their shoulder and they hope they can use that to get a big win against a Texas Tech team that went 37-20 this year.

The Red Raiders come into the regional fresh from losing their last two games in the Big 12 tournament, including a tough 6-5 extra innings loss to Kansas State.

It was a tough way to end their season, but the regionals are a new season and they hope their experience from past tournaments can help them. 

This game should be one of the best in the first round as both teams are capable of winning the regional.

