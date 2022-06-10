Texas and East Carolina play the first game of their best of three super regional series on Friday afternoon

Texas was one of the few teams that won their regional this past weekend without losing a game.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Longhorns hosted the regional as the No. 9 overall seed and didn't disappoint as they swept through Air Force, Louisiana Tech and Air Force again.

Unlike some of the other regionals, they weren't tested and cruised to the super regionals where they will travel to North Carolina to take on East Carolina in a best-of-three series starting on Friday afternoon.

The Pirates had a bit more trouble getting out of their regional as they had to survive an upset bid by Coastal Carolina in the finals.

The Pirates beat Coppin State easily in the first game and then beat Virginia 4-2 in the second game.

They needed to just beat Coastal Carolina once, but had to play two games to do it. The Chanticleers won the first game 9-1, but the Pirates bounced back in the next game to win 13-4 and win the regional.

This should be a great series between two very good teams. The winner Friday will have a leg up and will need just one more win to make the College World Series.

