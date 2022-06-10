Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas and East Carolina play the first game of their best of three super regional series on Friday afternoon

Texas was one of the few teams that won their regional this past weekend without losing a game.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball: Start a free trial now!

The Longhorns hosted the regional as the No. 9 overall seed and didn't disappoint as they swept through Air Force, Louisiana Tech and Air Force again.

Unlike some of the other regionals, they weren't tested and cruised to the super regionals where they will travel to North Carolina to take on East Carolina in a best-of-three series starting on Friday afternoon.

The Pirates had a bit more trouble getting out of their regional as they had to survive an upset bid by Coastal Carolina in the finals.

The Pirates beat Coppin State easily in the first game and then beat Virginia 4-2 in the second game.

They needed to just beat Coastal Carolina once, but had to play two games to do it. The Chanticleers won the first game 9-1, but the Pirates bounced back in the next game to win 13-4 and win the regional.

This should be a great series between two very good teams. The winner Friday will have a leg up and will need just one more win to make the College World Series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Moldova Liechtenstein
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Moldova vs Latvia

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 2

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Rose Zhang
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_18002938
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy