How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament: Texas vs. Oklahoma College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red River Showdown strikes again as Oklahoma will take on Texas in the Big 12 championship game in college baseball.

Texas got here by having to play Oklahoma State three times in this tournament. It was an extra sweet victory in the semifinals for the Longhorns because they lost to the Cowboys in the same round in last year's tournament. Meanwhile, Oklahoma hasn't lost a game in this tournament but all of its games have been really close, with the last one being decided by one run. 

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas beat Oklahoma State 4-0 in the opener and then went on to beat the defending conference champions, TCU. The Longhorns then replayed OSU where they were on the wrong side of an 8-1 loss. But they quickly rebounded in the afternoon to beat the Cowboys 9-2 to ink their spot in the final. The Cowboys scored the first run but the Longhorns scored two in the second and five in the third to quickly put the game out of reach. It took them five different pitchers to accomplish the task but they all threw effectively. 

David Sandlin pitched well for the Sooners against Kansas State to get into the championship. It was a very emotional performance as the righty struck out 10. He went seven innings to help lead the Sooners to a 4-3 win. The Wildcats scored in the eighth to bring the lead down to one but the Sooners locked it up in the end. Texas won this series 2-1 back in early April but anything goes in this winner-take-all game. 

A huge rivalry in a championship game? What more could you ask for from the Big 12 tournament final? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

