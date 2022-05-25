Texas vs. Oklahoma State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Oklahoma State has won two Big 12 Tournament titles in four years. The No. 13 Cowboys' quest to make that three in five years begins on Wednesday against No. 24 Texas in the first round of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The Big 12 Tournament begins on Wednesday, with game one featuring a team with extended success in recent years. No. 13 Oklahoma State has won two of the last four tournaments held in 2017 and 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). As the Cowboys look to make that three in the last five, they'll start with a first-round matchup against No. 24 Texas.

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Texas vs. Oklahoma State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys finished the regular season 36-18 overall and 15-9 in the conference. That record set them up with the fourth seed in the conference tournament.

Down the stretch, Oklahoma State was a bit inconsistent. The Cowboys lost five games before winning their last two against Baylor over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Texas comes in red hot, having won five in a row and eight of nine to close the regular season. The Longhorns swept Kansas last weekend to give them a final regular-season record of 39-17 and 14-10 against conference opponents. They finished No. 5 in the Big 12.

These two teams met recently, with Oklahoma State visiting Texas for three games in late April. That series was a sweep for the Cowboys, with wins of 8-6, 14-3, and 10-8. That stretch came in the middle of a seven-game winning streak for Oklahoma State.

Will the Cowboys continue to have the upper hand on the Longhorns? Or will Texas be able to flip the script with higher stakes? Tune into ESPN 2 at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday as this one gets started.

Regional restrictions may apply.