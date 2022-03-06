Texas and UCLA will meet on Sunday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. Texas is 11-0 on the season while UCLA is 7-4.

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Texas is coming off of a 6-1 win over LSU on Saturday. Douglas Hodo III was 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the game, including a three-run homer in the second inning. Two of the runs for Texas were off of LSU errors.

Tristan Stevens pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Luke Harrison earned the save, his second of the season.

UCLA posted a dominant victory against Oklahoma on Saturday, winning 15-3 in seven innings.

Carson Yates had six RBIs in the game, including a first-inning grand slam. Cody Schrier, Ethan Gourson and JonJon Vaughns each had multiple RBIs in the game.

UCLA's three pitchers combined to allow three runs and strike out nine batters, with Max Rajcic starting the game and making it 3.1 innings before being replaced by Ethan Flanagan, who earned the win.

