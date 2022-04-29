How to Watch Towson at Northeastern in College Baseball

In CAA baseball action, Towson heads to Boston this weekend for a three-game series against Northeastern. That series begins Friday afternoon.

How to Watch Towson vs. Northeastern in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Towson's lineup is led by senior infielder Jack McLaughlin. McLaughlin is hitting .346 this year which is the best on the Tigers' roster and third-best in the CAA. He has multiple hits in three of his last five games.

Graduate righty Jake Pecilunas is the Tigers' go-to on the mound. He's appeared in 17 games this season, holding opponents to a .217 batting average in 22.2 innings. In that time, he's also put up a 1.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

Northeastern counters with one of the best pitching staffs in the CAA. The Huskies have a conference-best 3.63 ERA through 42 games and also lead the league in strikeouts with 349 in 364 innings.

Sophomore righty Sebastian Keane will represent that staff on Friday as the series opener. Keane - a Red Sox draft pick - is 3-4 in 10 starts in 2022.

Offensively, the Huskies' lineup is centered around freshman center fielder Mike Sirota. Sirota is batting a team-high .326 this season, and also leads the roster with four home runs. He comes into this game on a six-game hitting streak.

