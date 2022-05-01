Long Beach State will go for the sweep of its rivals in its last game against UC Irvine in college baseball on Sunday.

Long Beach State is home of some consistently great MLB talent, including Evan Longoria, Troy Tulowitzki and Jason Giambi just to name a few. It is not having one of its vintage seasons, however, with a 17-24 record but it has already won this series and is looking for the sweep in what is known as the Black and Blue rivalry against Irvine in today's game.

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Long Beach State won 6-2 on Friday and pitched a shutout in the second game, winning 4-0. This game was a shutout for both teams until the eighth inning when the Dirtbags scored all of their runs. Marques Johnson pitched phenomenally for Long Beach, going 7.0 innings and giving up just two hits while striking out six to earn the team's fifth shutout on the season. It doesn't seem fair that Johnson didn't get the win because he didn't get run support until after he exited, but a win is a win as LBSU got four straight hits to drive in four.

These last two games have been a good turnaround for Long Beach State as they lost their previous 10 games in a row. UC Irvine has been the better team this season and won't go down quietly in this rivalry.

